Search and results screens

Search and results screens ui mobile list results search
One of the first things that I worked on at Point Health was taking a look over all the existing design and doing an inventory of all the existing components. I moved all of those components into a library so that we could easily reuse them.

There were a few components across the application, including the ones on these search pages, that had small differences and needed to be merged into one component.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
