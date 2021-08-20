Kushal karmaker

Pop-Up/Overlay

Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker
  • Save
Pop-Up/Overlay overlay pop-up color branding typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 16,#DailyUI.
It's all about Design a Pop-Up/Overlay. Is it a web sign-up form that pops up.
My design theme for this pops up for selling product items.
I would really appreciate your feedback.
Design-Figma.
For move information.
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Connect me.
Instagram
Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker

More by Kushal karmaker

View profile
    • Like