Jodel's Google Play Feature Graphic

Jodel's Google Play Feature Graphic social media app gen z generation z jodel google play feature graphic google play store banner performance marketing design branding art direction
Some months ago, I had the pleasure to freelance for Jodel on various performance marketing projects.

Since they wanted to produce some completely new concepts, they gave me complete freedom, which was great.

Here you can see 4 different creatives I did for their Google Play Feature Graphic. Which one is your favorite?

