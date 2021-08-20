Mohammadreza Teymoori

Gummy Candy Shop (Light Mode)

Gummy Candy Shop (Light Mode) candy shop sweet gummy candy product shop design app
از بچگی عاشق محصولات شیبابا بودم یه حس خیلی خوبی رو بهم منتقل میکنه🥰🥰🥰😍
(یه تلنگرریز: هیچ وقت کودک درونت رو فراموش نکن😉)
طراحی یو آی و یوایکس برای اپلیکیشن شیبابا 🍬🍭(البته چیزی که تو ذهنمه خیلی بیشتر از این حرفاست و این فقط نسخه اولیه اپ لایت مود اپ هست)

Never lose your inner child! 🍧🍨🍭
My new Ui,Ux Design special for mobile Shibaba app (Light mode)
Hope you'll enjoy them! 🍨

Social Network
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammadrezateymoori
Telegram : t.me/mohammadrezateymoori
Instagram : mohammadrezateymoori_com
Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/mohammadrezateymoori

Website
http://mohammadrezateymoori.com/

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
