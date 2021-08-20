Gummy Candy Shop (Light Mode)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
از بچگی عاشق محصولات شیبابا بودم یه حس خیلی خوبی رو بهم منتقل میکنه🥰🥰🥰😍
(یه تلنگرریز: هیچ وقت کودک درونت رو فراموش نکن😉)
طراحی یو آی و یوایکس برای اپلیکیشن شیبابا 🍬🍭(البته چیزی که تو ذهنمه خیلی بیشتر از این حرفاست و این فقط نسخه اولیه اپ لایت مود اپ هست)
Never lose your inner child! 🍧🍨🍭
My new Ui,Ux Design special for mobile Shibaba app (Light mode)
Hope you'll enjoy them! 🍨
Social Network
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammadrezateymoori
Telegram : t.me/mohammadrezateymoori
Instagram : mohammadrezateymoori_com
Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/mohammadrezateymoori
Website
http://mohammadrezateymoori.com/