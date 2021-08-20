Abu Talha

w simple creative trendy business logo design

Abu Talha
Abu Talha
  • Save
w simple creative trendy business logo design digital design trendy logo free logo template canva logo company logo best logo creative logo simple logo brand identity logos w monogram logo minimal logo abstract logo business logo w w letter logo w logo modern logo logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo name : wonvo-9
concept: w + 9

Need a logo (re)design for your business?
Let's make a mark together:

Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

Abu Talha
Abu Talha

More by Abu Talha

View profile
    • Like