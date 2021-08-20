Md Sala Uddin

EAGLE FLY

Md Sala Uddin
Md Sala Uddin
  • Save
EAGLE FLY motion graphics 3d animation graphic design typography ux ui logo logo design illustration handdraw vector design branding
Download color palette

Logo Design for with concept of eagle fly for travel company. This is concept of Logo Design. You can check my profile and hire me for 2D Animation, 3D Animation, Graphics Design, Web development & Web design.

HIRE ME NOW ON
UPWORK | FREELANCER FIVERR

FIND ME ON
WHATSAPP BEHANCE LINKEDIN FACEBOOK | INSTRAGRAM | TWITTER | GITHUB | YOUTUBE 

Do you love it? I love to work with your brands and agencies  all over the world so just say hello to start your story upleskme@gmail.com

Md Sala Uddin
Md Sala Uddin

More by Md Sala Uddin

View profile
    • Like