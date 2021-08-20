Sabi Logo Animation

Working on the Sabi project was exciting and we’re so proud to share this branding process with you. We were able to create a brand identity for Sabi that not only helps them stand apart from competition, but also deeply reflects their core values.

Sabi is a B2B network for informal trade, focused on accelerating the velocity of commerce by enabling stakeholders in the informal sector to access and offer value amongst each other.

See more projects we've shipped here.