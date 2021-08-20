Olga
Digital contract graphic pandadocdesign pandadoc signature document contract workflow e-sign esignature sales invoice electronic signature illustration
Happy Friday everyone!

I want to share with you the concept of illustration, that I did for an article about e-sign and digital documents. Electronic signatures are very modern, easy, and give the opportunity for businesses to effectively satisfy their clients. Do you use electronic signatures for your contracts?

Thanks for watching and have a nice weekend!

