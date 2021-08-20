Jinal Shah

Dashboard Design

Jinal Shah
Jinal Shah
  • Save
Dashboard Design user experience my dashboarrd project planning dashboard design colors user interface visual design experiment uiux ui
Download color palette

Earlier Free Time exploration.....Uploading today.
Share your feedback and suggestions.
Happy to hear from you 😊

Jinal Shah
Jinal Shah

More by Jinal Shah

View profile
    • Like