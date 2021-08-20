Md: Mehedi Hasan

Wicoyoei logo design || W + Y Letter Logo Mark

Md: Mehedi Hasan
Md: Mehedi Hasan
  • Save
Wicoyoei logo design || W + Y Letter Logo Mark modern logotype y letter logo graphic design app icon logo w letter logo logo mark letter logo minimalist logo modern letter logo colorful logo visual identity modern logo app icon logo illustration gradient branding brand identity abstract logo
Download color palette

Wicoyoei logo design || W + Y Letter Logo Mark
--------------------------------------
If you like my design, please press the like button, share your
valuable feedback, and please don’t forget to follow me.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
Email: mdmehedihasandl@gmail.com
---------------------------------------------
Thank you
-------------
Follow Me On:
Behance | Instagram | Pinterest | Linkedin | Twitter

Md: Mehedi Hasan
Md: Mehedi Hasan

More by Md: Mehedi Hasan

View profile
    • Like