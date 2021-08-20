Jack Daly

Trossachs Traveller

A surrealist exploration inspired by the wonderous lochs and landscapes of Scotland and the impossible objects of Maurits Cornelis Escher.

Sound design: Jack Julian

Available on Foundation.

