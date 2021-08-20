Kokyo Esports Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
From 2018 to early 2020 I worked at Kokyo, an esports startup that ultimately failed to raise the final round of funding it needed before launching to the public. To this day I'm unable to share a lot of my work from Kokyo, which is particularly frustrating considering how much I accomplished wile working there.
I hope that one day I'll be able to share more screenshots, assets, and a B2B service I was developing. For now though, here are some assets that were at one point publicly available in pitch decks and on the website.