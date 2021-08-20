Franziska Volmer

Secrets Of Success – Business Mindset Stickers

Franziska Volmer
Franziska Volmer
  • Save
Secrets Of Success – Business Mindset Stickers advice freelancer self-employed motivational collage work goals home office success label type art business mindset badge sticker business mindset logo typography branding vector illustration
Download color palette

Thats the whole collection of my BUSINESS MINDSET STICKERS "Secrets Of Success" to keep you motivated and to stay focused at work. The bundle can be downloaded here: https://creativemarket.com/visualsbyfranzi/6408389-Motivational-Business-Stickers

Franziska Volmer
Franziska Volmer

More by Franziska Volmer

View profile
    • Like