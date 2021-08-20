Omolola Odunowo

Medical Landing Page By Omolola Odunowo

Omolola Odunowo
Omolola Odunowo
  • Save
Medical Landing Page By Omolola Odunowo icon branding logo app ux ui design
Download color palette

This is a simple medical landing page for medical emmergencies and appointments. The web app also enables users locate covid-19 vaccination facilities around Nigeria.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Omolola Odunowo
Omolola Odunowo

More by Omolola Odunowo

View profile
    • Like