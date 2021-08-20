Sabi Brand Exploration

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Working on the Sabi project was exciting and we’re so proud to share this branding process with you. We were able to create a brand identity for Sabi that not only helps them stand apart from competition, but also deeply reflects their core values.
The Client
Sabi is a B2B network for informal trade, focused on accelerating the velocity of commerce by enabling stakeholders in the informal sector to access and offer value amongst each other.
The Challenge
Sabi is a brand that is focused on putting its clients at the forefront, ensuring that they are able to provide unique solutions for their businesses and they wanted a brand identity that represents this message- this is where we came in.
The Solution
After extensive research, we crafted a mood board - a carefully curated set of images, typography, colours, and illustrations that resonated with the key values and visual keywords for the Sabi Brand. This mood board was key in defining a path for the logo design and brand design direction as well.
We created a special mark for the logo which signified the difference that the Sabi brand aimed to make in its industry and in turn the impact it would help its stakeholders make in their respective industries. This mark would be at the center of the brand’s visual assets; SABI mark, a crown of excellence.
We selected a bold color palette with softer compliments, pairing this with vibrant imagery.
The Result
Tying all these together, we have successfully created a unique and memorable identity for the Sabi Brand and we can’t wait to see what they’ll achieve!
