Strom Brain

Auburn – Brand Guidelines

Strom Brain
Strom Brain
  • Save
Auburn – Brand Guidelines typography branding logo brand manual guides brand guidelines brand guide brandbook
Download color palette

Happy to share with you a shot of Auburn Brand Guidelines!

Auburn Brand Identity is a mix of modern typography, strong colors, and beautiful gradients. To make sure that everything is consistent, we created these guidelines that will help in everyday design decisions.

-----

If you think we can help you, get in touch
kreatetribe01@gmail.com

Have a nice day!

Strom Brain
Strom Brain

More by Strom Brain

View profile
    • Like