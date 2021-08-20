Yuliya Bulatova

Day 008 - 404 page

day008 dailyui daily100
Day 8/100 of Daily UI Challenge.

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
