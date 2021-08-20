den_o_designer

Modern Furniture App Interface

den_o_designer
den_o_designer
  • Save
Modern Furniture App Interface web designs user interface user experience interface graphic design ux design branding app ui
Download color palette

Hi ! Dribbblers !

This is my new concept design of a furniture application. The wireframe was later developed into this beautiful app interface using Figma. I hope your liked my work.

For more creative work do not forget to follow me.

(Open for Freelance work)

For hiring me, please drop a mail at basch.bharat@gmail.com

den_o_designer
den_o_designer

More by den_o_designer

View profile
    • Like