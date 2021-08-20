Monk-id - Logo Wordmark Concept Part 1.⁣

Monk-id helps companies convert their digital ambitions into workable (short-term) strategies.

Been exploring all sorts of wordmarks and symbols and I really like the original look this wordmark holds.

While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind: ⁣⁣

- monk-id as a wordmark⁣

- Unique looking letters⁣ (all custom)

- Creative look and feel

- Serious but playful enough to remain human and friendly

Currently open to hear your feedback as the project is also still ongoing. Also as I do not do these wordmarks that often, I would love to hear your thoughtsn on these letter creations and how it all flows together. Colors are just for exploration but I really liked this warm look on the dark textured background. Eventually this would rather be something flat and orange focused.

