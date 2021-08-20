👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Monk-id - Logo Wordmark Concept Part 1.
Monk-id helps companies convert their digital ambitions into workable (short-term) strategies.
Been exploring all sorts of wordmarks and symbols and I really like the original look this wordmark holds.
While designing this concept, the following concept ‘ingredients’ I kept in mind:
- monk-id as a wordmark
- Unique looking letters (all custom)
- Creative look and feel
- Serious but playful enough to remain human and friendly
Currently open to hear your feedback as the project is also still ongoing. Also as I do not do these wordmarks that often, I would love to hear your thoughtsn on these letter creations and how it all flows together. Colors are just for exploration but I really liked this warm look on the dark textured background. Eventually this would rather be something flat and orange focused.
Thanks for your time and wishing you all a great weekend! 👋
Jeroen
___
Want to work with me and create a mark, together?
Feel free to reach out via my E-mail or Dribbble DM:
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl