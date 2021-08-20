J. Tito Gouveia

Dar Chrif - Packaging

J. Tito Gouveia
J. Tito Gouveia
  • Save
Dar Chrif - Packaging jtitogouveia j.tito gouveia luxury brand traditional arabic arab box set box marrocos portuguese design portugal marocco luxury dar chrif package packaging logo branding graphic design 3d
Download color palette

Packaging for luxury brand, Dar Chrif, based in Morocco.

Client: Dar Chrif
Agency: Wolt - Energy for Brands
Creative Direction: Francisco Freitas
Design & Art Direction: J.Tito Gouveia
Design: Mariana Janeiro
Project Management: Vanessa Vaz

J. Tito Gouveia
J. Tito Gouveia

More by J. Tito Gouveia

View profile
    • Like