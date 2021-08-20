Glory Culture SVG Font + Extras

About the Product

❗Please note: The SVG versions require Photoshop CC 2017, Illustrator CC 2018, or Procreate 4.3 (or newer) to use. However regular versions are also included in a traditional font format which are widely supported.

Introducing Glory Culture SVG Font; a fresh & modern brush script which maintains it's original, hand-painted brush strokes - these brush details are completely built in to the font as a transparency, thanks to new Opentype-SVG font technology. Just simply type away and let the font do it's magic! It creates unmissable authentic display text for social media posts, advertisements, posters, products packaging & more - and also includes bonus all-caps and swash fonts!

Here’s a run through everything included;

1. Glory Culture SVG • A high definition OpenType-SVG brush script font, containing upper & lowercase characters, numerals & a large range of punctuation.

2. Glory Culture Alt SVG • This is a second version of Glory Culture SVG, with a completely new set of upper & lowercase characters. If you wanted to avoid letters looking the same each time to recreate a custom-made style, or try a different word shape, simply switch to this font for an additional layout option.

3. Glory Culture All Caps SVG • A bonus font with a new set of uppercase characters, which work much better when using all-caps. Pairs perfectly with the regular version, or also works great as it's own standalone font. Turn on caps lock for a completely alternate set of A-Z letters.

4. Glory Culture Swash SVG • A set of 18 swashes - perfect for underlining your Glory Culture text and adding an extra custom touch.

5. TTF versions of the 4 SVG fonts • All 4 Glory Culture fonts are also included in the traditional vectorised TTF format. This format has solid, filled in textures and is universally supported.

Ligatures • Glory Culture script fonts include 27 built-in ligatures. These letter pairs help to create authentic, naturally flowing hand-lettering. Ligatures are supported by most desktop graphics & text software (not just the fancy ones!), including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Word, Pages & Keynote. Ligatures will automatically be switched on when using supported software.

Language Support • Is provided in the Regular TTF version only, for the following languages; English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Indonesian, Malay, Hungarian, Polish, Croatian, Turkish, Romanian, Czech, Latvian, Lithuanian, Slovak, Slovenian.

The SVG font contains the following accents which can be manually added to your letters; ¨ ˜ ´ ˆ ` ˚ ˘ ˛ ¸

Download Link

https://crmrkt.com/5OXVR0