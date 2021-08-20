BVB Frauen

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My favorite club in the world, Borussia Dortmund, has finally announced its first women’s team. They are starting at the bottom of the German football pyramid in the eighth tier. But this is my club and I am all in. I’ve added a page covering the team to my fan site.