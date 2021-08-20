Adam Darowski

BVB Frauen soccer football borussia dortmund
My favorite club in the world, Borussia Dortmund, has finally announced its first women’s team. They are starting at the bottom of the German football pyramid in the eighth tier. But this is my club and I am all in. I’ve added a page covering the team to my fan site.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
