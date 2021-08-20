Web design: Landing page

Tired of going to the gym? Worry not, there are plenty of things you can do at home to keep your health in order and to get that desired summer body you have always wanted. Thenix is a website that give you a variety of calisthenics workout routines tailored to your experience, goals and how much equipment you are willing to use to achieve those goals. From our no-equipment routines, to our weight assisted ones, we promise to help you reach your health and fitness goals without breaking the bank.

