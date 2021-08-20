1000 Logos & Badges

All my templates in one bundle. Check it out!

Features:

200 Minimalist Logos

200 Hipster Logos

200 Photography Logos

200 Vintage Logos

200 Retro Badges

AI, EPS and PSD format

Full vector

Editable

Free fonts used

Separate files

Help.pdf – 26 pages of tips

Download

https://crmrkt.com/vr5WXo