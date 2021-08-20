Isaque Pereira

Third Challenge - Concept Design for TIM Mobile

In 2019, when I was part of the Meiuca Design team we worked in one RFP for TIM Brazil to do concepts about some challenges and show our approach in Design Systems.

This is one of some explorations for the second design challenge.

--

Team:
Design Lead: Thiago Hassu
Product Designers: Isaque Pereira and Bruno Tavares

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
