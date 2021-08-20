Eric Lee

Alone Time On My Mind

Eric Lee
Eric Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Alone Time On My Mind lettering bright flat circle design sticker lockup badge nyc alone time logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Alone Time On My Mind lettering bright flat circle design sticker lockup badge nyc alone time logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Alone Time On My Mind lettering bright flat circle design sticker lockup badge nyc alone time logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Alone Time On My Mind lettering bright flat circle design sticker lockup badge nyc alone time logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Alone Time On My Mind lettering bright flat circle design sticker lockup badge nyc alone time logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Alone Time On My Mind lettering bright flat circle design sticker lockup badge nyc alone time logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette
  1. GoodTime2.jpg
  2. GoodTime5.jpg
  3. GoodTime3.jpg
  4. GoodTime4.jpg
  5. GoodTime1.jpg
  6. GoodTime6.jpg

Give me peace & quiet. Fun little type badge in a few different colors because my eyes were so shot last night I just threw down a bunch of options and was like one of these has to work.

Eric Lee
Eric Lee
Freelance graphic design, branding & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Eric Lee

View profile
    • Like