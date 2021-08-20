El ALTQuimista

David Friedman opina sobre Bitcoin

El ALTQuimista
El ALTQuimista
  • Save
David Friedman opina sobre Bitcoin elaltquimista cryptomonedas davidfriedman revistadigital opiniones illustration bictoin
Download color palette

“Bitcoin no garantiza privacidad, pero la fortalece”

El ALTQuimista
El ALTQuimista

More by El ALTQuimista

View profile
    • Like