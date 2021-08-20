J. Tito Gouveia

Dar Chrif - Branding

Dar Chrif - Branding portuguese design portugal lisbon lisboa arabic tradition arab luxury luxury brand dar chrif marrocos morocco brand branding logo jtitogouveia graphic design j.tito gouveia
Logo for luxury brand, Dar Chrif, based in Morocco.

Client: Dar Chrif
Agency: Wolt - Energy for Brands
Creative Direction: Francisco Freitas
Design & Art Direction: J.Tito Gouveia
Design: Mariana Janeiro
Project Management: Vanessa Vaz

