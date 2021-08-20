👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Eagle Fly v2 Logo Template Features:
Fully editable,easy to edit the text,slogan,and colour
Include 100% vector Ai and Eps 10 (CMYK)
Png transparent background
Include Psd Photoshop
Layered
Using Free Font
Help File,to view more file’s properties, including font’s download link
Mock ups shown in image preview are not included, it’s for presentation purpose only
Enjoy and don't hesitate to contact us
Thanks :-)
Download Link
https://crmrkt.com/l85lvw