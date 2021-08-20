Menantea App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here is my new shot, Menantea 🍃
Menantea is a shop that sells various kinds of tea drinks and snacks. Menantea was created by Indonesian Youtuber Jerome Polin and his brother Jehian Panangian.
This application was created to make it easier for customers to buy Menantea products easily and officially.
Hope you like it 💜
