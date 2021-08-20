Asmaa Aqel

Homemade Food App

Asmaa Aqel
Asmaa Aqel
  • Save
Homemade Food App home signup chef user experience design on boarding splash app design logo delivery homemade app food mobile design uxui ux ui
Download color palette

Hi there!
am excited to share my new concept for Homemade Food mobile app that I made for my portfolio. Hope you enjoyed this work.

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot

Asmaa Aqel
Asmaa Aqel

More by Asmaa Aqel

View profile
    • Like