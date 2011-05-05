🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Yeey! My first dribbble shot!
Thanks to Casey Hupke (http://dribbble.com/hackeyesup) for choosing me from the Prospects, I really appreciate it! I've been hanging in there for a while, and I hope I'll have enough time to dribbble often :)
This shot is a logo proposal for a design company that does any sort of design you can think of (from graphic to garden design). They wanted something organic included, so I included the snapper fish as a symbol. It's hand drawn and one of my favorites so far!
The company didn't accept this concept being too organic :D And since I left my job right after that, they still don't have a (final) logo.