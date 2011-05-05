David Notté

Blending mode for drop shadows

David Notté
David Notté
  • Save
Blending mode for drop shadows shadow drop shadow layer mode
Download color palette

I often see PSD's or tutorials where people are using Multiply as blending mode for their drop shadows.

I read an article on blending modes somewhere that adviced to use Linear Burn instead of Multiply, because it gives more color to your drop shadow, ergo: more realism.

Check it our for yourself.

If you've got some more little Photoshop tips or tricks, please put them in the comments.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
David Notté
David Notté
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by David Notté

View profile
    • Like