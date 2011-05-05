Message - Menu

Jonathan Ogden

I work as a web designer for this Manchester-based charity called 'The Message Trust'. We just finished our redesign of the website, which you can check out here. Would be great to get some feedback as I've heard that some of the fonts look like death in Windows XP.

Posted on May 5, 2011
