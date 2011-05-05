Who wants some?

Henry Daubrez

These good looking guys will be printed on tri-blend black american apparel and they'll be even much more cool because I'll print something inside the collar too...
Who would be interested ?
High-resolution picture here : http://epicagency.net/Epic_shirt.jpg
As for the price, it will probably around 25 euros + shipping to your place.
Let me know then !

Posted on May 5, 2011
