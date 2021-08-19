Ahmad Sulaiman
Plainthing Studio

DPay. : Digital Bank Home Page Animations

DPay. : Digital Bank Home Page Animations hero page product page 2d home page header fintech finance ux bank bank app digital payment cashless digital bank motion graphics app illustration website ui animation landing page
Hello buddy! 🔥

Today I want to share the results of my exploration of digital bank websites. Due to the increasingly advanced era, people nowadays prefer cashless payments. So DPay is here to make it all easier. Here I add a little animation to beautify the website header. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

