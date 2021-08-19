DPay. : Digital Bank Home Page Animations

Hello buddy! 🔥

Today I want to share the results of my exploration of digital bank websites. Due to the increasingly advanced era, people nowadays prefer cashless payments. So DPay is here to make it all easier. Here I add a little animation to beautify the website header. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance