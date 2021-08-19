STREET ROAD - display font has 3 different width types

Introducing STREET ROAD, a display font has 3 different width types (as alternates).

This font has two styles : rough and clean. And there are also lots of ligature that will make this font more unique.

STREET ROAD is perfect for branding design, logo, posters, apparel, for logotype, website header, fashion design and any more.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– STREET ROAD otf

– STREET ROAD ttf

– STREET ROAD woff

– STREET ROAD Clean otf

– STREET ROAD Clean ttf

– STREET ROAD Clean woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Alternate

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/street-road/