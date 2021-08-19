Dicky Febrian
Odama

Ancient Sculpture Museum - Landing Page Exploration 🏛

Ancient Sculpture Museum - Landing Page Exploration 🏛
Hi friends 🙌

Here my new exploration about museum landing page to find the museum you want.
Hope you like it guys! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒Gumroad : Odama

Turn the idea to design with innovative solution ✨
