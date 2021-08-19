Malvin Iqbal Firdaus

Yoga App Exploration

Malvin Iqbal Firdaus
Malvin Iqbal Firdaus
  • Save
Yoga App Exploration indonesia meditation life healthy yogaapp app yoga uxdesigner uidesigner ux ui logo illustration design uiux uxdesign uidesign madewithfigma exploration
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! 👋
This is my continue exploration of Yoga App. I also did some exploration from various sources. what do you think?

Don't forget to press "L" if you love it and
Feel free to leave your feedback. Thank you.
----------------
Don't forget to visit our website :
https://tupaitech.net/home

Malvin Iqbal Firdaus
Malvin Iqbal Firdaus

More by Malvin Iqbal Firdaus

View profile
    • Like