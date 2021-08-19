A green oasis enclosed inside a glass bowl, the Zenlamp takes influence from the swedish town of Malmö.

The lamp channels the unique possibilities of the moss plant, able to grow in places that would not be covered by other plants. inside vuckovic’s glass bowl is a pre-formed foam shape made from recycled plastic, over which the moss begins to grow.

Everyone would be able to personalize their zenlamp by creating a unique design for the shape of the foam using schematics, and then proceeding to 3D print it. the moss would then be able to grow on the individual shape.