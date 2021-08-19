Isaac Marta ✦

Luxury Web Concept

Luxury Web Concept story 3d sand desert design inspiration inspiration concept illustration lotus sports car fancy luxury car luxury magazine branding ui logo concept project design graphic design
A Luxury magazine web concept made in Adobe XD
- Took about 20 min
- Lotus Evija is the featured car

UI/UX Designer And Digital illustrator ✌️
