Spaceshit

Stardex Academy | Logo Composition

Spaceshit
Spaceshit
  • Save
Stardex Academy | Logo Composition ux ui branding logo modern illustration icon design colorful app course audition academy singer star
Download color palette

Stardex Academy

Stardex Academy is a talent search application using virtual media. This is a tool for everyone who has the desire to be a star.

Inquiry :

EMAIL | | WhatsApp

another portfolio check here :

Instagram | behance

Spaceshit
Spaceshit

More by Spaceshit

View profile
    • Like