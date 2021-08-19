Rifki Akbar Siregar

MeeTask - Task Management

Rifki Akbar Siregar
Rifki Akbar Siregar
  • Save
MeeTask - Task Management personal task team task completion design web design ux ui teams progress chart collaborate project management task dashboard
Download color palette

Hi folks!

I wanna share my latest design exploration. In this dashboard, you can manage your task on a project and track your daily progress. You can also collaborate with others to perform a task.

What do you think? Let me know if you have any feedback for the design. Thank you in advance.

------------------------------------

I'm available for new project! Let's have a talk : mail me!

Rifki Akbar Siregar
Rifki Akbar Siregar

More by Rifki Akbar Siregar

View profile
    • Like