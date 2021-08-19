超人单

Video interface/视频界面

超人单
超人单
Video interface/视频界面 graphic design app 视频 ux ui design
This is my design of an original video interface, I hope you can like it

这是我设计的一款原创视频界面，希望大家能够喜欢

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
超人单
超人单

