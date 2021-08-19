👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Minimal UI for 'Olo'. Olo is a takeaway Hawaiian that offers fresh, fast and very tasty food. they were looking for a new online presence that portraits what it means to be Hawaiian.
All they wanted was Nothing complicated but a Hawaiian feel with a Minimal look