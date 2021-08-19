Onkar Mehta

Minimal UI for 'Olo'

Minimal UI for 'Olo' simple ui flat ui budget logo branding best designs mockup ui ui mockup vector uiux design ui blue ui clean ui minimal ui ui logo
Minimal UI for 'Olo'. Olo is a takeaway Hawaiian that offers fresh, fast and very tasty food. they were looking for a new online presence that portraits what it means to be Hawaiian.
All they wanted was Nothing complicated but a Hawaiian feel with a Minimal look

