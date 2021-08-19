Sophia DeGregory

DeGregory Productions. Logo

Sophia DeGregory
Sophia DeGregory
  • Save
DeGregory Productions. Logo feminist owl icon vector logo design
Download color palette

Project #3: logo creation for a creative agency.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Sophia DeGregory
Sophia DeGregory

More by Sophia DeGregory

View profile
    • Like