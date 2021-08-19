Godfred Koranteng

Meditation App

Meditation App
This is a design for meditation app for an IOS device (iPhone X). I chose the color pine green (#006837) as the main color because it elicits peace, well being and
health. And I complimented it with lime green(#006837). #MadeWithAdobeXD

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
