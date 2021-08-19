Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily UI] 031. File Upload

orange fileupload upload glassmorphism design ui appdesign modern uiux
Hi! there
I designed upload UI with light orange tone mood and
I tried to apply for Glassmorphism.
Thanks for any feedback ,comments and likes ! :)

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
