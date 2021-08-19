Bruno Torres

Check Out - Gamer Product Store

Check Out - Gamer Product Store check out checkout purple pink games game gamer mobile ux ui design daily ui
This is my Design for the task #2 from the Daily UI Challenge
Shopping bag and Check Out Screens

Any feedback is welcome!

Thank You! 🚀

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
