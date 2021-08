Product for Parents- for their fridge!

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All

#retail #retaildesign #babyproduct #babyproducts #clean #minimalist #professional #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client @robert_kwe

https://www.instagram.com/light348/

https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you